Catch an Indians Game at Progressive Field This Summer

If you want to experience Cleveland in an exciting new way, you’ll want to schedule in a to Progressive Field to watch the Indians play. With the Indians locked in a close race to make the playoffs, every game counts and every trip to the stadium could have an unforgettable moment.

Knowing all you can about parking, pricing, seating, and even the food being served all help you plan ahead for your trip to Ohio. Below you will all the info you need to plan a fun trip to see the Indians.

Plan to Arrive Early So You Can Find Your Seats Right Away

It’s important to arrive as early as possible so you can find your seats without disrupting the game or feeling rushed. Depending on the day of the week and where your seats are, the gate should open either one or two hours before first pitch. Progressive Field is pretty easy to navigate, but you should still strive to arrive as early as your gate opening allows so you can find your seat, get something to eat, and make sure you’re ready before the National Anthem plays.

Ticket Availability and Pricing

Tickets are subject to availability and pricing will generally dictate where in the stands you’ll sit. Familiarizing yourself with ballpark policies and rainout policies before attending a game is ideal. It helps answer many of the questions you might have about the ballpark.

If you want to go on a tour of Progressive Field prior to the game, you can make arrangements to do so. Public walk-up tours are available for a good portion of the season. They run from May 1st to August 31st.

The tour takes about 60 minutes to complete and is completely wheelchair accessible. Anyone wanting to take photos or video of the field can do so without incident. Adult prices are $15, Senior (60-years-old or older) prices are $12, and Youth (12-years-old or younger) prices are $12. A list of the places that are shown on the tour can be found on the Progressive Field website.

What to Eat While Watching a Game

Refreshments are an important part of attending any baseball game. You’ll find several concession stands selling your favorite ballpark treats. Gluten-free options such as Bacon on a Stick, Hamburger with Gluten-Free Bun, Peanuts, Garden Salad, and Pretzel made without flour exist for people with special dietary needs. Section 153 is where you’ll find these unique menu items.

The Right Place to Stay Near Progressive Field

There are so many hotels near Progressive Field that it could take you a great deal of time deciding which to stay. The Hyatt Regency Cleveland at the Arcade is one of the more popular — for good reason. Set in a historic building constructed in 1890, this hotel offers a great mix of modern ease and classic style. And, it’s just a ten-minute walk to the Progressive Field. The Kimpton Schofield Hotel is another hotel set in a historic building (this one built in 1902) that offers modern amenities to complement its old-school styling. You can walk to Progressive Field from the Kimpton in just about four minutes, too.

Swing Batter, Batter Swing!

Attending a Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field is the highlight of many people’s trip to Ohio. If you love sports and are rooting for the team, you’ll want to cross the experience to your Bucket List. There’s no better feeling than being in the stands with hot dog or popcorn in hand, watching a game unfold right before your very eyes. It’s an experience that’s easy to enjoy solo, with a few friends, or even the whole family.