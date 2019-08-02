Fan unfurls Trump banner at Orioles game, gets escorted out of Camden Yards (Photo)

Baltimore is known to be a liberal city, so what happened during the Orioles’ most recent game was quite interesting.
One particular fan attended Thursday’s Blue Jays-Orioles game at Camden Yards, and elected to sit in the outfield. The Orioles got destroyed in the game, 11-2, but that’s not what everyone was talking about.
The fan generated more headlines than the Orioles and Blue Jays combined, as he unfurled a “Trump 2020” banner in the outfield during the game, as you can see below.
It didn’t take long for the fan to get removed from his seats, and subsequently ejected from the game.
