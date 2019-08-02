Lakers-Clippers showdown headlines epic Christmas Day slate

The Lakers and Cavs both essentially battled it out in an arms race just one month ago, as they courted the best player in the NBA as the free-agent marketed.

But not only did Kawhi Leonard not only chose to leave Toronto, but he also elected to snub the “big brother,” and chose to take his talents to the Clippers.

Since that time, the Lakers have leaked out that they feel “used” by how the process has played out, which is funny, given how the Anthony Davis trade went down, especially during his initial request up through the trade deadline, which tore the Pelicans players apart.

As such, the games between the Lakers and Clippers at Staples Center this upcoming season will be extremely compelling, and apparently, we’ll get one of those showdowns on Christmas Day.

Sources: Christmas Day games set for 2019-2020 NBA season include —

Clippers-Lakers at Staples Center

New Orleans at Denver

Boston at Toronto — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2019

Boston at Toronto should be great as well. The NBA got it right with this one.