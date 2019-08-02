Indians

Look: Yasiel Puig has funny wardrobe malfunction at Indians' introductory presser

By August 2, 2019

Yasiel Puig has now joined his third time in less than one year, and he’s going to need some new shoes, apparently.

Puig showed up to his introductory press conference with the Indians on Friday to answer questions from reporters about the trade, and he had an interesting look.

First off, his hair is still dyed red — although that could technically work for the Indians, as its one of their primary colors. But the Reds sandals he was wearing probably won’t go over well in the locker room, so hopefully the Indians can hook him up with a new pair.

Time for a new look.

