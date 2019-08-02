UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 2/19

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavyweight
|678
|2
|2
|14
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|491
|3
|4
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|471
|4
|6
|6
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|467.5
|5
|4
|5
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|459
|6
|5
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|435
|7
|NR
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|403
|8
|7
|11
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|393
|9
|14
|3
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweight
|376.5
|10
|NR
|2
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|371
|11
|8
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|370.5
|12
|NR
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|366
|13
|9
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|343.5
|14
|31
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|319
|15
|10
|8
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|317
|16
|12
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|297
|16
|12
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|18
|19
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289.5
|19
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|286
|20
|17
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|267.5
|21
|18
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|264
|22
|20
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|251
|23
|21
|13
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|235.5
|24
|22
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|233
|25
|41
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|229.5
|26
|24
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|228.5
|26
|15
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|228.5
|28
|23
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|227
|29
|25
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|225
|30
|26
|15
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|224.5
|31
|43
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|224
|31
|27
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|224
|33
|28
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|206
|34
|29
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|204
|35
|30
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|200
|36
|35
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|191
|37
|37
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|187
|38
|38
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|186
|39
|39
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|184
|39
|39
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|184
|41
|76
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|181
|42
|42
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|180.5
|43
|43
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|43
|43
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|178
|45
|34
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|177.5
|46
|46
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|176
|46
|46
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|176
|48
|32
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|172.5
|49
|50
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|169
|50
|52
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|165
|51
|53
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|163
|51
|59
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|163
|53
|49
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|162
|54
|101
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|161
|55
|64
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|160.5
|56
|54
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|57
|113
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|58
|36
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|157
|59
|57
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153
|59
|57
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|153
|61
|59
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|150
|62
|99
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|148.5
|62
|61
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|148.5
|64
|62
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|148
|64
|78
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|148
|66
|33
|Chris Weidman
|Light Heavyweight
|142
|67
|48
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|141
|68
|65
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Lightweight
|140
|68
|65
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|140
|70
|67
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|139
|71
|136
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|72
|71
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|138
|72
|51
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|138
|74
|55
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|137
|75
|71
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|75
|90
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|136.5
|77
|56
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|136
|78
|73
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|135
|79
|74
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|133
|80
|75
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|132.5
|81
|77
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|128
|82
|63
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|127.5
|83
|79
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|127
|84
|80
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|126
|85
|82
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|125
|86
|80
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|124
|87
|83
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|123.5
|88
|84
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|89
|85
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|89
|67
|Luke Rockhold
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|89
|85
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|120
|89
|85
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|120
|93
|69
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|118.5
|94
|125
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|118
|95
|88
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|117.5
|96
|89
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|116.5
|97
|91
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|115.5
|97
|467
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|115.5
|99
|94
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|114.5
|100
|169
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|114
|101
|95
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|113.5
|101
|95
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|113.5
|103
|146
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|113
|103
|97
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|113
|105
|98
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|112.5
|106
|242
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|107
|100
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|110.5
|108
|101
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|108
|101
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|110
|108
|116
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|110
|111
|118
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|109.5
|112
|169
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|109
|112
|105
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|109
|114
|106
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|108
|115
|107
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|107.5
|116
|114
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|106
|117
|108
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|105
|118
|110
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|103.5
|119
|111
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|103
|120
|199
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|102.5
|121
|112
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|102
|122
|104
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|100
|123
|116
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|99
|124
|159
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|97
|124
|118
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|97
|126
|93
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|96
|126
|122
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|96
|126
|122
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|96
|129
|126
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|95
|129
|126
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|95
|129
|126
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|95
|132
|109
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|93.5
|133
|129
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|133
|129
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|135
|132
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|90.5
|136
|133
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|89.5
|137
|122
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|89
|138
|135
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|139
|136
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|88
|139
|114
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|88
|141
|139
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|86
|141
|139
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|86
|141
|139
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|86
|144
|142
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|85
|145
|144
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|145
|144
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|145
|118
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|84.5
|145
|206
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|84.5
|149
|146
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|149
|146
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|84
|151
|194
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|82.5
|152
|131
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|80.5
|152
|150
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|80.5
|154
|151
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|80
|155
|152
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|79.5
|156
|153
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|157
|187
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|77.5
|157
|164
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|77.5
|159
|118
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|76.5
|159
|142
|Ismail Naurdiev
|Welterweight
|76.5
|161
|155
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|76
|161
|155
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|76
|161
|255
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|76
|164
|157
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|164
|133
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|75.5
|166
|159
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|75
|167
|162
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|168
|163
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|74
|169
|164
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|170
|167
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Strawweight
|73
|170
|136
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|73
|172
|168
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|173
|16
|Cain Velasquez
|Heavyweight
|72
|173
|316
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|72
|175
|172
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|71.5
|176
|173
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|71
|176
|173
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|71
|176
|173
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|179
|176
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|70
|180
|177
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|69.5
|181
|177
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|68.5
|181
|154
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|68.5
|183
|179
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|68
|184
|159
|Ben Askren
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|180
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|180
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|67.5
|184
|180
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|67.5
|188
|183
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|67
|189
|184
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|190
|149
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|65
|190
|225
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|65
|192
|188
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|64.5
|193
|189
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|64
|193
|377
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|64
|193
|189
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|64
|196
|NR
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|63.5
|197
|191
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|63
|198
|164
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|62.5
|198
|192
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|198
|192
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|62.5
|201
|199
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|201
|199
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|59
|201
|157
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|59
|204
|204
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|58.5
|205
|205
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|58
|206
|199
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|58
|207
|206
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|57
|207
|206
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|57
|207
|206
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|57
|210
|184
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|56.5
|210
|214
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|56.5
|210
|210
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|56.5
|213
|186
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|214
|196
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|54.5
|214
|212
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|214
|212
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|217
|194
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|53.5
|217
|215
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|53.5
|219
|216
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|53
|220
|217
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|52.5
|220
|217
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|52.5
|220
|217
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|223
|220
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|52
|224
|264
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|51.5
|224
|222
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|51.5
|224
|222
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|51.5
|227
|225
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|51
|228
|91
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|50.5
|228
|227
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|50.5
|228
|227
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|50.5
|231
|230
|Khalild Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|50
|231
|230
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|50
|233
|232
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|233
|NR
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|49.5
|235
|220
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|49
|235
|233
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|49
|237
|236
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|48.5
|237
|236
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|48.5
|237
|236
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|48.5
|240
|239
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|48
|240
|239
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|240
|239
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|240
|199
|Ray Borg
|Bantamweight
|48
|244
|243
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|47
|244
|244
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|244
|260
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|47
|247
|244
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|46.5
|247
|296
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|46.5
|249
|222
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|45
|249
|247
|Bobby Moffett
|Featherweight
|45
|249
|247
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|45
|249
|247
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|45
|249
|246
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|45
|254
|250
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|44.5
|254
|422
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|44.5
|254
|250
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|44.5
|257
|233
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|44
|257
|254
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|259
|233
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|43.5
|259
|255
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|43.5
|261
|257
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|261
|257
|Weili Zhang
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|263
|316
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|42.5
|263
|260
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|42.5
|263
|260
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|42.5
|263
|260
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|42.5
|237
|265
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|40.5
|268
|266
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweight
|40
|268
|250
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|40
|268
|266
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|40
|268
|266
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|40
|268
|266
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|40
|273
|NR
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39.5
|273
|270
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|39.5
|275
|69
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|39
|275
|271
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|39
|277
|404
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|38.5
|277
|257
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|38.5
|279
|273
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|279
|250
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|38
|281
|275
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37
|281
|275
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|37
|283
|277
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|36.5
|284
|298
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|36
|285
|467
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|35
|286
|279
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|34.5
|286
|279
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|288
|467
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|289
|281
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|33.5
|289
|404
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|33.5
|291
|283
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|33
|292
|284
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|292
|284
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|32.5
|294
|286
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|32
|294
|278
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|32
|294
|NR
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|32
|294
|292
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|32
|294
|286
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|32
|294
|286
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|32
|300
|289
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|31.5
|300
|289
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|302
|291
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|31
|303
|NR
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|30
|303
|292
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|303
|292
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|306
|296
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|29.5
|306
|NR
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|306
|305
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|309
|308
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|29
|309
|397
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|29
|309
|298
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|29
|312
|301
|Brandon Davis
|Bantamweight
|28.5
|312
|301
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|28.5
|312
|301
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|28.5
|315
|304
|Dong Hyun Ma
|Lightweight
|28
|316
|316
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|27.5
|316
|305
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|27.5
|316
|281
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|27.5
|316
|305
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|27.5
|320
|309
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|320
|309
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|26.5
|320
|309
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|320
|292
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|324
|312
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|26
|324
|312
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|26
|326
|314
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|327
|316
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|25
|327
|316
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|327
|316
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|25
|327
|316
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|25
|327
|316
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|25
|327
|316
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|25
|327
|467
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|327
|316
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|327
|316
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|327
|316
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|25
|337
|328
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|24.5
|337
|422
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|337
|328
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|24.5
|345
|335
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|24
|346
|346
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|24
|347
|351
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|23.5
|347
|336
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|347
|338
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|22.5
|347
|338
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|347
|NR
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|357
|346
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22
|357
|346
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|357
|346
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|22
|357
|346
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|361
|352
|Xiaonan Yan
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|362
|354
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|20.5
|362
|354
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|20.5
|362
|354
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|365
|NR
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|365
|357
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|20
|365
|357
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|20
|365
|NR
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|365
|357
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|20
|365
|357
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|20
|365
|357
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|365
|357
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|373
|366
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|373
|366
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|19.5
|375
|NR
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|19
|376
|338
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|18.5
|376
|369
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|18.5
|378
|357
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|378
|352
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|18
|378
|370
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|18
|378
|370
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|18
|378
|NR
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|18
|383
|373
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|383
|357
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|17.5
|385
|374
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|386
|375
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|16.5
|386
|375
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|388
|377
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|16
|388
|377
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|390
|368
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|15.5
|391
|380
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|14.5
|391
|380
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|14.5
|393
|382
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|14
|393
|445
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|14
|393
|382
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|393
|382
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|14
|393
|382
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|14
|398
|387
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|13.5
|399
|388
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|400
|389
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|400
|389
|Gray Maynard
|Lightweight
|12.5
|400
|389
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|12.5
|400
|382
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|12.5
|400
|389
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|12.5
|405
|417
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|405
|393
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|12
|407
|394
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|11.5
|408
|396
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|409
|397
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|10
|409
|397
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|10
|409
|397
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|10
|409
|397
|Sergey Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|10
|413
|422
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|413
|404
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|9.5
|413
|404
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|9.5
|413
|422
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|413
|404
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|413
|395
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|9.5
|419
|412
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|419
|445
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|419
|397
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|422
|414
|Brad Katona
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|422
|404
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|422
|414
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|8.5
|422
|404
|Pingyuan Liu
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|423
|417
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|423
|417
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|8
|423
|412
|Juan Adams
|Heavyweight
|8
|423
|417
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|8
|422
|414
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|422
|421
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|422
|422
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|422
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|5
|422
|467
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|422
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|422
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|NR
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|5
|422
|NR
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|422
|422
|Leah Letson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|422
|422
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|422
|467
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|5
|422
|422
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|5
|422
|422
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|5
|422
|422
|Rashad Coulter
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|5
|422
|422
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|422
|422
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|5
|422
|422
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|5
|452
|422
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|4.5
|452
|404
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|Jesus Pinedo
|Lightweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|4.5
|452
|422
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|452
|445
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|452
|422
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|462
|454
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4
|462
|454
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|4
|462
|454
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|462
|454
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4
|462
|454
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4
|462
|454
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|4
|462
|NR
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|4
|462
|445
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|4
|462
|454
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4
|471
|463
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|3.5
|471
|463
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|471
|271
|Joby Sanchez
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|471
|454
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|3.5
|475
|466
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|3
|476
|467
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Alex da Silva Coelho
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|B.J. Penn
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Bevon Lewis
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Boston Salmon
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Callan Porter
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Carlos Huachin
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Charles Jourdain
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Danilo Belluardo
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Dequan Townsend
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Derrick Krantz
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Duda Santana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|476
|467
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Eric Wisely
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Grigory Popov
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Jeff Hughes
|Heavyweight
|0
|476
|463
|Jin Soo Son
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|476
|467
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kyle Prepolec
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Kyle Stewart
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Luigi Vendramini
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Marcos Mariano
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Nohelin Hernandez
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|476
|467
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight/Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Rostem Akman
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|467
|Ryan MacDonald
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Sarah Frota
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Su Mudaerji
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|467
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Te Edwards
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Thomas Gifford
|Lightweight
|0
|476
|467
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|476
|467
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|476
|467
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|0
|476
|467
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|476
|NR
|Yoshinori Horie
|Featherweight
|0
|476
|467
|Zelim Imadaev
|Welterweight
|0
