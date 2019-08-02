Watch: Massive crowd of people storm the gates at Lollapalooza, leap over wall

Everyone remembers hearing about “storming the gates at Normandy,” well, on Friday, there was a repeat of that, except it was “storming the gates at Lollapalooza.”

And, frankly, it wasn’t a good look, as a few idiots gave music festival-goers a bad name.

Lollapalooza officially began on Thursday, and will run through Sunday. It’s currently being held at Grant Park in Chicago. The tickets start at $138 per day, and apparently, there were a number of fans who wanted to attend, but weren’t interested in paying.

So, they elected to clique up and then rushed the gates together — leaping over the wall to get into the festival for free.

Beyond embarrassing…people like this make the festival experience worse for everyone. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♂️ | 📹: @jerm_cohen@Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/FbCBXB6evS — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 2, 2019

LOLLAPALOOZA IS MAYHEM pic.twitter.com/6W3FryR0YD — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 2, 2019

The festival will need to beef up security after seeing that.