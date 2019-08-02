Watch: Patrick Mahomes shows off unbelievable arm strength in amazing TD pass in practice

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an unbelievable arm talent, which he helped solidify with his baseball career, and some believe that he could go down as one of the best signal-callers ever, when it’s all said and done.

And given what we saw him do in just his first full season under center last season, we tend to agree.

What Mahomes did in practice on Friday just continues to further solidify how high his ceiling actually is. Watch him roll out, then uncork a bomb that traveled 60 yards in the air while on the run — fairly effortlessly, in fact — to hit a receiver in stride for a touchdown.

Mahomes appears to be ready for the NFL season to kick off 👀 (via @TomKCTV5)pic.twitter.com/hCzA5Qs0tB — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 2, 2019

Incredible.