Watch: Phillies pitcher Vince Velasquez shockingly throws out runner at home plate as outfielder

The Phillies made a bizarre decision late in Friday’s game against the White Sox, yet somehow, it worked out extremely well for them, in a way they clearly would not have predicted.

Philadelphia found itself in an extra-innings showdown with Chicago, when manager Gape Kapler elected to pitch Roman Quinn, who usually plays in the outfield, in the 14th inning. And, in exchange, the team brought in pitcher Vince Velasquez to play left field.

That proved to be a great idea.

A base hit poked toward Velasquez appeared to drive in the go-ahead run, but the Phillies pitcher had other plans. He uncorked a dart toward home plate to throw out the runner.

He also made this amazing diving catch in the inning that followed:

Just give Vince Velasquez his gold glove now https://t.co/sYV08ao2b4 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 3, 2019

We can’t remember when we’ve ever seen a pitcher throw out a runner from the outfield like that — what a play.