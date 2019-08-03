Joakim Noah dives into ocean, catches fish with bare hands (Video)

Joakim Noah may currently remain unsigned, and it’s unclear if any NBA team will give him another shot, but it’s safe to say he did extremely well for himself over the years.

Noah was the fortunate recipient of the worst contract in NBA history, when the Knicks signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal, and made him the most overpaid player ever for a spell.

But he did have a solid run as an athletic forward, which played well in the NBA at the time. And not only can he ball, but he can also fish — apparently. Check out Noah dive into the ocean, then catch a fish with his bare hands like a boss.

Joakim Noah's dad is a man of nature, catches a fish with his bare hands. 😮 🐟 (🎥: @JoakimNoah) pic.twitter.com/sffeUhtC7x — theScore (@theScore) August 3, 2019

Sweet hands.