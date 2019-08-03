John Wall Hosts 6th Annual Back To School Backpack Giveaway

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – NBA All-Star and Washington Wizards guard, John Wall, and the John Wall Family Foundation hosted their 6th Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Saturday morning at the Dave and Busters located in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

With the 2019-20 school year just a few weeks away – Wall and his team, courtesy of Adidas, provided over 500 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade with backpacks filled with school supplies, such as pencils, notebooks, and folders.

When Wall was asked on his reason behind his commitment towards his annual back to school drive: “I’m blessed. I have the opportunity to play the game I love at the highest level but the most important thing to do is to give back to the community. I try as much as possible to give back”.

Upon commencement of this year’s backpack drive, since 2013 the JWFF will have donated over 6,500 backpacks to students in the Washington D.C., and Raleigh, NC areas.

Wizards’ newly appointed General Manager Tommy Shepard, Senior Vice President Sashi Brown, and Lead of Athlete Development and Engagement John Thompson III were all in attendance to support Wall’s community event.

To check out the rest of the photos taken from the back to school backpack giveaway hosted by John Wall head over to our official All Pro Reels Flickr.