Mike's Met of the Month, July 2019: Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets played very well in July, and they had a lot of good performances on both sides of the ball. Luis Avilan and Seth Lugo didn’t give up a run in July, while Justin Wilson was also very good. The Mets’ offense was also dynamite, with Amed Rosario having a breakthrough performance, batting .350 and being a spark plug for the lineup. In the end, however, the Mets’ most dominant performer for the month of July was their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom, so it is fitting he takes home the Met of the Month honors for July.

In five starts in July, deGrom went 2-0 with an outstanding 1.09 ERA and 1.00 WHIP. deGrom allowed just four earned runs in 33 innings pitched, piling up a ridiculous 46:12 strikeout to walk ratio in the process. Opponents hit just .183 against deGrom in July, which saw the Mets’ ace return to the dominant form that made him a Cy Young Award winner last season. A slow start may make it tough for deGrom to defend his Cy Young Award, but if he continue this hot run deGrom could sneak into the top of the ballots once again.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: 1B Pete Alonso

May: SS Adeiny Hechavarria

June: OF Jeff McNeil