TSN Profiles Bernard Docker, Tychonick

Paging through my Twitter feed this morning I came across this video from TSN. Returning sophomore defensemen Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jonny Tychonick are vying to make the 2020 Canadian WJC team. You can watch the video embedded below.

Currently, there is a trio of UND players competing at the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan (incoming freshman Shane Pinto, Team USA, Bernard-Docker and Tychonick, Team Canada). This afternoon, Team Canada and Team USA will play in the World Junior Summer Showcase finale at 3:00 pm Central. You can watch the game on the NHL Network.

UND Players at the 2020 WJC?

Last December, Bernard-Docker was cut from the 2019 Canadian WJC team during the last round of cuts. After not having any UND players competing in the 2019 WJC tourney, there is a strong possibility that there could be as many as three UND players competing in the 2020 WJC tourney.

If you think about it, it’s kind of a neat story, two teammates in college are also vying to make their countries World Junior team. Eventually, after playing an UND, they could end up playing side-by-side in the National Hockey League. Add incoming freshman Shane Pinto to the mix, he was also drafted by the Ottawa Senators during the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft (no. 32nd overall). Finally, former UND defenseman Christian Wolanin is currently a member of the Senators. In the future, there could be four former UND players on the Senators roster.