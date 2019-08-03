Watch: Jayson Tatum dazzles, puts on a show at Rumph Classic

Veteran point guard Kyrie Irving departed the Celtics in the offseason, and it’s starting to look like Jayson Tatum will be inheriting the team as its leader going forward.

It will be Tatum’s third season in the NBA, and it’s time for him to take the next step. To do that, he’ll need to continue working on his game during the offseason, to further his development, and it appears that’s exactly what he’s been doing.

Tatum has been playing in the Rumph Classic in Philadelphia, and he’s been head and shoulders better than everyone else on the court. Check out some of his highlights from the tournament.

Jayson Tatum pulled up to Philly and went OFF at the Rumph Classic @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/EmPgTV9nCp — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) August 3, 2019

Dominating the competition.