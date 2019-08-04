8/4/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates

It had been a while since the New York Mets (54-56) lost a game, and it was going to be interesting to see how they responded to the challenge. The Pittsburgh Pirates (48-62) built a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, but the Mets chipped away and came back to win 7-5. The teams have now split the first two games of this weekend series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at PNC Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (7-5, 4.10 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Syndergaard was brilliant in his last start, allowing only an unearned run in 7.1 innings to defeat the Chicago White Sox last Tuesday. The Pirates will counter with righty Joe Musgrove (8-9, 4.23 ERA). Musgrove was also sharp in his last outing, allowing two runs in six innings to beat the Cincinnati Reds last Tuesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.
- Musgrove is 1-1 with a 0.96 ERA in two career appearances, including one start, against the Mets.
- After getting a day off yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. McNeil will start in right field and bat leadoff.
- Pete Alonso, who has been struggling since the All Star Break, will get a day off today. Todd Frazier will slide over to first base for the first time since 2017 and bat third while Adeiny Hechavarria starts at third and bats seventh.
- Tomas Nido will catch for Noah Syndergaard once again, giving Wilson Ramos the day off after his 6 RBI game, and bat eighth.
- Robinson Cano is 3 for 11 with an RBI in his career against Musgrove.
- This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Pirates. The Mets are 4-1 over the first five games, clinching a series victory.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ six game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-1 over the first five games of the trip.
Comments