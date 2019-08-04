Look: Tom Brady finally obtains 2000 NFL Draft card, shows it off

It’s safe to say that analysts and draftniks got it wrong with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

TB12 was knocked for being a bit undersized coming out of Michigan entering the 2000 NFL Draft, which is part of why he fell to the sixth round, with the Patriots taking a chance on a player that would reshape NFL history forever.

Not only that, the craziest thing is that Brady was a compensatory pick, which wasn’t really publicized all that much.

We now know it to be true, as Brady finally got his hands on his 2000 NFL Draft card, and he posted a photo of it on Instagram.

It only took six Super Bowl wins for TB12 to finally get it.