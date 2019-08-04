UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Sam Keary for winning our UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 on Aug 10th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Colby Covington – 58%

Jim Miller – 65%

Nasrat Haqparast – 62%

Trevin Giles – 65%

Scott Holtzman – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 69-38 (64%)



UFC Newark Pick ‘Em Results

1 Sam Keary 9 2 Rodney 8 3 Derek Imm 7 3 Eric McIntosh 7 3 Nathan H. 7 3 Robert oakes 7 3 SternFan74 7 8 Michael J. 6 9 Brandon Kaplan 5 9 theJawas 5 11 CDN420 4 11 Dave K. 4 11 Herman Martinez 4 11 Isaac 4 11 Kyle B 4 11 larry chaput 4 11 MMAinVA 4 11 The MMA Manifesto 4 19 Barry Oh 3 19 Cameron Walsh 3 19 Darryl Fitzgerald 3 19 Vic Rattanasithy 3 19 Zoltan Szorfi 3 24 Elliot Benson 2 24 James Weise 2 24 Steve Risk 2 27 Neil H. 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 144 2 Brandon Kaplan 131 2 Dave K. 131 2 MMAinVA 131 5 Michael J. 128 6 Derek Imm 126 7 CDN420 122 7 Herman Martinez 122 7 Neil H. 122 10 Sternfan74 118 10 The MMA Manifesto 118

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)