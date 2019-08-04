MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler Pick 'Em Results

By August 4, 2019

Congratulations to Sam Keary for winning our UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Lawler  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 on Aug 10th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Colby Covington – 58%
Jim Miller – 65%
Nasrat Haqparast – 62%
Trevin Giles – 65%
Scott Holtzman – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 69-38 (64%)

 


UFC Newark Pick ‘Em Results

1 Sam Keary 9
2 Rodney 8
3 Derek Imm 7
3 Eric McIntosh 7
3 Nathan H. 7
3 Robert oakes 7
3 SternFan74 7
8 Michael J. 6
9 Brandon Kaplan 5
9 theJawas 5
11 CDN420 4
11 Dave K. 4
11 Herman Martinez 4
11 Isaac 4
11 Kyle B 4
11 larry chaput 4
11 MMAinVA 4
11 The MMA Manifesto 4
19 Barry Oh 3
19 Cameron Walsh 3
19 Darryl Fitzgerald 3
19 Vic Rattanasithy 3
19 Zoltan Szorfi 3
24 Elliot Benson 2
24 James Weise 2
24 Steve Risk 2
27 Neil H. 1

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 144
2 Brandon Kaplan 131
2 Dave K. 131
2 MMAinVA 131
5 Michael J. 128
6 Derek Imm 126
7 CDN420 122
7 Herman Martinez 122
7 Neil H. 122
10 Sternfan74 118
10 The MMA Manifesto 118

 

