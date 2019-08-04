Video of Blake Griffin draining three-pointers at will shows he's working on his shot

The modern NBA entails stretch big men playing away from the basket, being able to drain shots from the perimeter, thus drawing their opponents further from the hoop.

It’s a big shift from roughly a decade ago, when big men dominated in the paint — attacking and defending the rim, and not really moving away from it.

Blake Griffin entered the league with a skill set of that of the old-school big men, but now, at 30 years of age, he’s revamped his game a bit. And he’s apparently working on his three-point shot to reflect that. Check out this recent video of him draining three-pointers at will.

Blake Griffin getting threes off with speed now. 👀🔥 (via @Cbrickley603, harrington1313/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/y76OWHLTn2 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) August 4, 2019

Buckets for days.