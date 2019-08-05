Day 9: Redskins 2019 Training Camp 📸

Day 9 of Redskins training camp is in the books! Here’s what I observed:

The Redskins receivers ran some yardage drills at the goaline against press coverage. Steven Sims, who lined up against Ashton Lampkin, played particularly well in these drills, showing a fine ability to break away from the jam and run clean routes before catching the quick pass.

Here’s Robert Davis hauling in a pass from Dwayne Haskins:

Speaking of Steven Sims…this kid can play. The undersized, undrafted free agent out of Kansas came into training camp with a chip on his shoulder and it showed on Sunday. He’s quick, runs a crisp route, and has great hands.

Dwayne Haskins doing some footwork drills while the rest of quarterback squad looks on.

Can the Redskins secondary be dominant? Josh Norman and Landon Collins certainly look the part.

While the Redskins’ receiver corps is far from flashy, there does exist a strong togetherness that keeps them working hard.

