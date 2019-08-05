Hinako Shibuno wins 2019 Women's British Open

Hinako Shibuno of Japan has won the 2019 Women’s British Open. On Sunday from the Marquess Course in Woburn, England, Shibuno shot a fourth round score of -4 to finish the tournament at a sizzling -18.

In the fourth round, Shibuno had seven birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. Her birdies came on the fifth, seventh, 10th, 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes. Shibuno’s double bogey was on the third hole and bogey was on the eighth hole.

Shibuno’s clutch putt came on the 18th hole as she had a birdie to break a tie with Salas. The fact that Shibuno dominated the back nine throughout the entire tournament in Woburn was mighty impressive. On Thursday and Saturday, she posted a score of 30 and on Sunday, she shot a score of 31.

Shibuno was six under par in round one, three under par in round two and five under par in round three. She beat Lizette Salas of Azusa, CA by one stroke, Jin Young Ko of South Korea by two strokes and Morgan Pressel of Tampa, Florida by three strokes.

Shibuno becomes the second Japanese player all-time to win a major in men’s or women’s golf. The only other Japanese player to win a major was Chako Higuchi, who won the 1977 LPGA Championship in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Highuchi had a four round score of -9 to beat Americans Judy Rankin of St. Louis, MO, Pat Bradley of Westford, MA and Canadian legend Sandra Post by three strokes.

Speaking of Canadian golf, the 2019 CP Women’s Open is only 17 days away. This year’s event will take place at the Magna Golf Club in Aurora, ON. This will be the first time that the Magna Golf Club will have hosted the CP Women’s Open. The defending CP Women’s Open champion is also a Canadian, as the 2018 champion was Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ontario, who won last year in Regina, Saskatchewan.