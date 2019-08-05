Kyle Van Noy tells tale of how Bill Belichick tagged him in face with paintballs—multiple times

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not only one of the greatest football minds the game has ever seen, but he’s also pretty good with a gun.

Relax, that was a reference to his paintball skills.

The Patriots players witnessed that earlier in the summer, when Belichick elected to end minicamp early. Instead, the Patriots all went paintballing — Belichick included.

And that’s where he shot linebacker Kyle Van Noy in the face, not once, but three times. Van Noy recently explained exactly how it all went down with Kristine Leahy, on “Fair Game.” He claims he slipped and fell to the ground — which is when Belichick tagged him three times, with the final paintball even chipping his tooth.

.@KVN_03 talking about Bill Belichick shooting him in the face 3 times with paint balls LMAOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/G8Jnlu9FEV — '04 Rabih Abdullah (@ftbeard_17) August 5, 2019

BB is a man of many talents.