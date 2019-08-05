Marlins blasted for posting insensitive tweet to Rays about Steve Irwin in Twitter feud

The Miami Marlins learned a lesson about social media etiquette on Monday, when a staffer on their digital team crossed the line.

It began as a normal Twitter feud between the Marlins and Rays, which happens in sports all the time. What doesn’t, however, was the use of caps lock, and mentioning the late Steve Irwin.

Irwin tragically passed away after being stung by a sting ray, and for some reason, the Marlins used that bit of information as their version of a “sick burn,” or something.

Alas, here’s how the Twitter beef ended, when the Marlins said this, in response to the Rays trolling them for the series sweep.

yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

The Marlins have since apologized for the tweet.

JUST IN: Marlins statement. “This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team. Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss.” Spokesman says “the matter has been addressed internally.” pic.twitter.com/W5mKgyUonI — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 5, 2019

Not cool, bros.