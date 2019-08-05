Online Casinos or Sports Betting — What's More Attractive to Gamblers?

Online gambling has a long history, full of government restrictions and legalization hurdles. But despite this, it has managed to gain tremendous popularity worldwide. Nowadays, the most widespread activities are wagering on sports events and playing real-money casino games.

Are they that much different?

Many people engage in these activities to try their luck and, of course, win some money. And since both of them are gambling related, they naturally have some features in common:

They are available online, which allows people to bet on sports events or play slots whenever and wherever they want. Although both activities largely depend on chance, it’s still vital to have a strategy or technique. This not only helps to win more often, but also can save you from constant losses. It’s important to set bankroll limits — no matter whether you bet on sports or play online poker. Spend only the amount of money you can afford to lose. If you don’t follow certain rules or don’t stick to your strategy, you are at risk of becoming addicted. So, it’s advisable to learn the principles of responsible gaming.

Now that you know the similarities between the two, it’s time to see how they are different:

People place bets in accordance with accurate and consistent predictions of the sports event outcomes. The sports events are real which is not the case with online casino games. When playing casino games, it’s impossible to predict the outcome because of Random Number Generators (RNG). If you want to bet on sports events you will have to wait for a particular competition or championship to take place. At online casinos you can play any game you like 24/7. The odds to win/lose at online casinos are usually 50/50. As for sports betting, the chances to win can increase and decrease depending on what is happening in the course of the sports match. Online casinos can provide larger rewards due to their progressive jackpots, daily offers and bonuses, etc. Generally, sports betting do not offer such opportunities.

To briefly summarize all the mentioned above, we can say that it’s possible to enjoy both online casinos and sports betting whenever you want by simply using PCs, laptops, tablets, or smartphones. Anyway, both activities have their own pros and cons that may affect your gambling experience. Knowing them will let you understand the general flow of things, and work out the strategies that will better serve your needs. So, let’s take a quick look at them.

Online Casinos: The Specifics

Among the benefits of online casinos, it’s important to mention flexible rules and better odds. Most online gambling websites offer lucrative bonuses, promotions, and special rewards. They include various deposit/no-deposit bonuses, VIP promo packages, and free games. You’re also free to use numerous payment methods in addition to cash or credit cards. Many modern casinos accept payments via Neteller, PayPal, Ukash, Skrill, and even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether.

For some people, online casinos are the most convenient option for gambling as they don’t have to deal with other players or dress up appropriately. They can just launch the game they like on their device, and enjoy it from the comfort of their home. Also, playing in online casinos you can be sure about your privacy and security. All reputable casinos are regulated businesses, controlled by relevant authorities and compliant with current laws like GDPR, for example.

However, there are drawbacks, very significant ones. Online gambling can lead to addiction. If you play compulsively and don’t stick to your money/time limits, sooner or later such a lifestyle will result in addiction. It’s important to gamble wisely and take control over your emotions and actions. To be on the safe side, work out your personal gambling plan and stick to it no matter what.

Another disadvantage may stem from poor customer service. Not all gambling websites provide you with a range of contact options like live chat, phone and email support. Many online casinos offer only a contact form as a method of communication with the customer. This can be a real problem especially if you don’t have time to wait for a reply, or have some urgent account issues.

Also, you may experience inconvenience with withdrawals as their time frames depend on the payment method you choose. According to Katie Wager, wire transfers can take up to 14 days and cost around $50, while cryptocurrency payments are almost instant and fee-free. In some cases, it can also depend on location. Specific countries may have very strict regulations, and it can be difficult to figure out whether online gambling is allowed there or not. In this case, you’d better stick to licensed gambling websites as they are compliant with the laws of countries they operate in.

Furthermore, there are shady casino operators that aim at cheating the customer out of their money. They use different tricks like rigged software, overcharged withdrawals, etc. Luckily, there are a few of them in the market, but still, you have to watch out for this.

Wagering on Sports Events: The Specifics

People love it due to the feeling of excitement and success when they win. Some even state that excitement matters even more than the money they get. Nothing is certain in sports and everything can change in a matter of seconds. You can reap the benefits by analyzing the sports match dynamics, behavior of players, and many more parameters. You can further use this knowledge and intuition to place bets.

Also, you don’t need any special skills to start betting as bookmakers always offer their odds for upcoming sports events. All you need to do is compare the odds across top bookies and choose the best. You can also get the won money immediately, especially if a bookmaker has land-based offices. Obviously, it’s the most attractive aspect.

Just like in online casinos, winnings from sports betting rely on chance mainly. So, the outcome depends on the skills of a team and your knack for picking a winner.

Some bookmakers require that you follow the game for placing bets. This is called in-game wagering. It involves spontaneous bets within a limited timeframe. So, you need to make quick decisions, which are not informed usually.

Also, just like online casinos, this type of gambling is addictive. So, again, it’s vital to maintain the balance between your wins and losses, and gamble responsibly.

A Final Word

As you can see, any gambling activity has its specifics. People enjoy both sports betting and playing online casino games. It’s only natural that some may prefer playing online slots or video poker, while others may find betting on sports more exciting. There is a wide range of casino games and sports events to bet on, and it’s one of the reasons why people like these gambling activities and keep on engaging in them.