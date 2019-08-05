Ryan Clark likens Aaron Donald to Michael Jordan

Aaron Donald is one of — if not the most — physically dominant NFL players in the trenches in the game today, and it’s hard to understate how valuable he is to the Rams defense.

One particular former NFL player sure seems to think highly of him, as this now-analyst compared him to the NBA GOAT.

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who played safety in the NFL from 2002-14, recently put into words just how dominant he believes Donald is, and he did so in a manner that sports fans can relate to, mentioning Michael Jordan.

Clark appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday, and he referred to Donald as “the Michael Jordan of football.”

Donald’s career isn’t even close to having concluded yet, so this seems a bit premature. But if Donald keeps up pace, then sure, maybe he’d be in that conversation. Time will tell.