The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Aug 5/19

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald, Kurt Killberg and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Ryan Bader – Bellator Heavyweight & Light Heavyweight Champion – 44 (out of 50) points

Record: 27-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Cheick Kongo – Bellator 226 – Sept 7th



The champ champ is still #1.





2) (3) Demetrious Johnson – ONE Championship Flyweight – 38 points

Record: 29-3-1

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Horiguchi)

Next Fight: vs Danny Kingad – ONE Championship: Century – Oct 13th

On to the championship finals for DJ.

3) (NR) Rafael Lovato Jr – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 32 points



Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Mousasi)

Next Fight: TBA

AND NEW!!!!!!!

4) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin & Bellator Bantamweight Champion – 30 points

Record: 28-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Johnson)

Next Fight: vs Kai Asakura – Rizin 18 – Aug 18th

Supernova is a champ champ now.

5) (2) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 25 points

Record: 45-7-2

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Lovato, W-MacDonald)

Next Fight: TBA Champion no more.

6) (6) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Lightweight & Featherweight Champion – 24 points

Record: 29-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs Juan Archuleta – Bellator 227 – Sept 28th

Fresh off getting a second belt around his waist, Pitbull is now off to the featherweight tournament.

7) (5) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 19 points

Record: 21-5-1

Last Five Fights: 3-1-1

Record vs Top 10: 1-1 (L-Mousasi, W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs #9 Douglas Lima – TBA

We might be seeing the beginning of the end of Rory Mac in the cage.

8) (7) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion – 17 points

Record: 10-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Bellator 213 was a superstar-making performance by The Ilimanator on her home turf of Hawaii.

9) (8) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 15 points

Record: 31-7

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-MacDonald)

Next Fight: vs #7 Rory MacDonald – TBA

Lima will get a chance to avenge his loss to Rory Mac and get his gold back.

10) (9) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 7 points

Record: 20-5, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA

Mr Wonderful is back on the winning track.

Dropped off: (10) Vadim Nemkov

Bubbling under: Julia Budd, Vadim Nemkov, Michael Chandler, Jon Fitch, Lyoto Machida, Christian Lee, Timofey Nastyukhin, Kayla Harrison, Anatoly Tokov, Aung La Nsang