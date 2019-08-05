The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Jean Pascal +1100 over Marcus Browne
Notable New Champions:
- OneFC Flyweight Muay Thai Champion: Rodtang Jitmuangnon
- WGP Lightweight Champion: Facu Suarez
- Interim WBA World/WBC Silver Light Heavyweight Champion: Jean Pascal
- WBC Latino Middleweight Champion: Amilcar Vidal
- WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Champion: Michael Conlan
- Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight No-Gi Champion: Edwin Najmi
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- MISSING: ROBERT GLENN “ROBBIE” LAWLER: If anyone has seen Robbie Lawler, former world champion, someone tell him that he missed his main event fight on Saturday afternoon, because whomever that was in the cage against Colby Covington was unbelievably passive, as Colby walked all over him with combinations, takedowns, and pressure. While Robbie’s head movement made Colby miss, at times, he never followed up and seemed unbelievably gunshy, and seemed to be there for a check like he was in Strikeforce. Now, nobody can deny Covington his shot at Usman. As for Lawler, if this is what he has to offer at this point, I wish him the best, but I have no interest in watching THAT Robbie Lawler fight anymore.
- Revenu d’entre les morts!: Or, in English, Back From the Dead! Which is a correct way to describe the career of Quebecois boxer Jean Pascal. Pascal pulled off the biggest upset of the weekend, by far. As a 11-1 underdog, he looked as good as he has in a decade back when he was a world champ. And after handing Marcus Browne his first career loss, he’s now the interim WBA Light Heavyweight champion. The actual WBA champion is Dmitry Bivol, so that might be on the table sometime soon.
- Gate Status: Open: Chris Arreola has never lost to a boxer who wasn’t or didn’t become a world champion. Well, that’s as clear of a gatekeeper role that there can be, and that’s what Arreola is at this point in his career. Adam Kownacki and Arreola put up a gargantuan amount of punches against each other, and it was ugly and brutal and awesome, and Kownacki emerged victorious, and a world title fight has to be on deck.
Comments