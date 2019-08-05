UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2
Aug 10, 2019
Antel Arena
Montevideo, Uruguay

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,171 – very solid

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko   (17-3,  #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Liz Carmouche   (13-6, #23 ranked women’s flyweight)

Welterweights:
Vicente Luque    (16-6-1, #14 ranked welterweight) vs Mike Perry   (13-4, #25 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:
Luiz Garagorri   (11-0) vs Humberto Bandenay   (14-6, 1 NC, #37 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Volkan Oezdemir  (15-4, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi  (14-6, 1 NC, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (5-0) vs Oskar Piechota   (11-1-1, #34 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Enrique Barzola   (15-4-1, #32 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett   (14-4, #25 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Ciryl Gane   (2-0) vs Raphael Pessoa  (9-0)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres   (10-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Marina Rodriguez  (11-0-1, #27 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:
Rogerio Bontorin    (15-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Raulian Paiva  (18-2, #13 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:
Geraldo de Freitas Jr   (12-4, #55 ranked bantamweight) vs Chris Gutierrez   (13-4, 1 NC, #55 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Ariane Carnelossi   (12-1) vs TBA

Lightweights:
Rodrigo Vargas  (10-2) vs Alex da Silva   (20-2, #74 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:
Gilbert Burns   (15-3, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Alexey Kunchenko   (20-0, #21 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Veronica Macedo   (5-3-1, #32 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Polyana Viana   (10-3, #22 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

 

