Video of WSU head coach Mike Leach doing bellyflop in pool goes viral

The Washington State Cougars football team put on their pads for the first time of fall camp on Monday, and the team hit it hard.

For the first time in, well, who can even remember — the Cougs have a great shot at winning the Pac-12 title, and should be in the race all season long, barring catastrophe.

The team is led by head coach Mike Leach, whose Air Raid offense has lit opposing defenses on fire, spreading them out and attacking them at will.

It’s all about Leach’s approach to his offensive philosophy, just like his approach to entering swimming pools — which recently went viral.

Sick bellyflop, bro.