Dana White's Contender Series: Season 3, Week 7 Results

By August 6, 2019

By: |

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 3, Week 7
Aug 6, 2019
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

DWTNCS Season 3, Week 7 Results

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Omar Morales   (7-0) vs Harvey Park   (12-2)

___________________________________

Women’s Flyweights:
Marilia Santos    (10-2) vs Lucrezia Ria    (7-2) *** WINNER VIA SPLIT DECISION

_________________________________

Featherweights:
Herbert Burns    (8-2) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (TRIANGLE CHOKE)- ROUND 1 (2:29) vs 

Darrick Minner   (22-9)

___________________________________

Middleweights:
Andre Muniz   (17-4) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION ROUND 1

vs Taylor Johnson  (5-0)

___________________________________

Bantamweights:
Dwight Joseph   (4-0) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

vs Jay Perrin   (9-3)

 

 

