Raiders rumors indicate Antonio Brown somehow developed frostbite on foot from cryotherapy treatment

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stated that he’s “disappointed” that the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, Antonio Brown, has not been on the field.

And after hearing exactly why Brown is ailing, we know why.

Brown has apparently been dealing with some foot issues, which came out of left field, as we’ve seen videos of him working out throughout the summer, unfazed. The reason behind it all is very interesting, though.

AB is reportedly suffering from frostbite on his feet from using a cryotherapy machine without the proper shoes, according to Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk. Simms went on to state that the skin on the bottom of AB’s feet is peeling, causing blisters.

Frostbite in the summer — that’s new.