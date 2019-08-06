Roger Clemens risks it all singing, doing karaoke to 'Play That Funky Music' (Video)

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens has been out of the spotlight for awhile, but he briefly reentered it during a recent night on the town, essentially.

Clemens was in Chicago over the weekend, with some speculating he was there enjoying Lollapalooza. Whatever the reason for being there, we do know that he hit up TAO Chicago to enjoy some libations with a few friends.

While there, Clemens picked up a microphone, and enjoyed a buddy in one of the more entertaining, passionate renditions of “Play That Funky Music” we’ve ever seen.

In case you’re wondering: Yes, that was, indeed, real life.