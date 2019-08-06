The HOVG Podcast: Mark Schlereth

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 6, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mark Schlereth.

The three-time NFL champion and FOX analyst talks to the boys about that time he single-handedly won SuperBowl 32, growing up in Alaska(!) a fan of Pittsburgh sports, being the father of a former Major League pitcher, the promise he made to his son Daniel when he was 12 and his diarrhea moment.

SHOW NOTES:

Father’s Day 2015 I’ll never forget this special moment thanks to some great dads who made it happen @wingoz & @ItsMeEppy pic.twitter.com/x557PDJm4D — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) June 18, 2018

Mark Schlereth – Alaska Sports Hall of Fame

Mark Schlereth deserves to be in Pro Football Hall of Fame

