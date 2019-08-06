Tom Brady, Gisele put Brookline mansion on the market for massive price

It’s starting to look like Tom Brady’s 2019 campaign could actually be his final one with the Patriots.
Brady signed a two-year extension with the team on Sunday, but it does expire after the 2019 season, allowing him to hit free agency.
That raised eyebrows, as well as what followed on Tuesday. Brady and his wife, Gisele, officially put their Brookline, Mass. mansion on the market for $39.5 million — furthering the narrative that he could be leaving the area in the future.
Brady just turned 42, and he’s already won six rings with the Patriots. It is possible that he may want to finish his career somewhere else, for a season or two — just like Joe Montana and Peyton Manning did.
Comments