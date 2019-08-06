Tom Brady, Gisele put Brookline mansion on the market for massive price

It’s starting to look like Tom Brady’s 2019 campaign could actually be his final one with the Patriots.

Brady signed a two-year extension with the team on Sunday, but it does expire after the 2019 season, allowing him to hit free agency.

That raised eyebrows, as well as what followed on Tuesday. Brady and his wife, Gisele, officially put their Brookline, Mass. mansion on the market for $39.5 million — furthering the narrative that he could be leaving the area in the future.

Tom Brady and Gisele have indeed placed their Brookline home on the market for $39.5 million, I’m told. His closest property, at Silo Ridge Field Club, is nearly 3 hours from Foxboro. They also own in NYC — and reportedly have been looking in Greenwich, Ct and Alpine, NJ. (1/4) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 6, 2019

This isn’t to say Brady is making real estate decisions with the sole intention of leaving the Patriots at the end of the 2019 season – which his contract would reportedly allow – but it most certainly paves the way for their family’s roots in the Boston area to loosen. (2/4) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 6, 2019

Of course, with Brady's full-time commitment to football in the fall, it is also possible for his family to live elsewhere outside of Boston while he finishes out his career with the Patriots. (3/4) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 6, 2019

In other words, everything is now on the table: After this season, Tom Brady will be able to make a decision about his football future without the burden of family or contract to influence his mind. It will be solely about where he wants to finish his NFL career. (4/4) — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 6, 2019

Brady just turned 42, and he’s already won six rings with the Patriots. It is possible that he may want to finish his career somewhere else, for a season or two — just like Joe Montana and Peyton Manning did.