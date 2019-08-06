Top 123Movies Sites Alternatives FREE

One of the best free streaming websites, 123Movies, has officially been shut down. You are probably wondering where should you safely watch free movies and TV shows now, without the obligation to pay for it. That’s why we decided to help you out and provide you with some great alternatives to 123Movies streaming platform.

We have made a list of 3 websites that are alternatives to 123Movies, where you can watch your favourite movies/ videos/ TV shows without having to pay for it or having to register a new account. None of the websites that we are going to recommend has annoying ads or viruses – providing quality content to the users is our fundamental criteria. These alternatives to 123Movies offer a massive library of quality content that you can search for easily – you can even choose your favourite genre and find a movie that you will like in a matter of seconds!

The best things about these sites are that they all have content that you want to watch in HD, they are totally legal and you don’t have to worry about your private information being used in any way that would jeopardize you. The best thing that we forgot to mention about these websites is that it’s all for FREE! Also, if you are travelling or away from your home, you can watch all of the content from your tablets and smartphones.

Here is the Top 3 list of our almost identical alternatives to 123Movies. All that you have to do is choose the one that suits you perfectly and enjoy your popular movies!

123Movies3.com

This site offers free movies and TV shows, which are all in amazing HD quality. The great thing about this website is that you don’t have to register – you can watch all of the content either way! However, if you decide to register, that will provide you with options to comment on the content and to make a list of your favourite movie choices. 123Movies also offers the option to see what is currently being watched by other users. You can also check what is popular on the website and what is ranking at the top on IMDB. Also, you can choose to watch content from certain countries, too!

We have chosen this site as our first pick because of the option to instantly watch the trailer for your desired movie and the option to simply sort movies by genre.

Putlockers.co

Putlocker is a logical choice for the second 123Movie alternative. Here you can watch movies and TV shows for free, without even having to register. The best thing about this site is that you can contact them by email and give them your opinion on how they can improve their website. You can also choose the release year of the content that you want to watch and watch it in HD quality. If you have a slower internet connection you can also lower the quality of the videos. This site is very simple to use and offers a large library of content. You can easily choose the genre that you want to watch and enjoy the night off with your family or friends!

YesMovies

YesMovies is the last pick for 123Movie website alternatives. This website has a large library of content that you can watch and it’s all for free! They also offer their users quality content in HD quality without even having to register. Searching for a movie on this site is very simple and easy. Also, there is an option to watch older movies and TV shows. If you decide to register on YesMovies, you will be notified by email about new updates on movies and TV shows.

This is the end of our Top 3 best 123Movies site alternatives list. We hope you like the information that we have provided. No, the only thing that is left for you to do is to choose one of these websites that you like the most and watch your desired content that is FREE, LEGAL and SAFE.