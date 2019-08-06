Video of Jayson Tatum playing one-on-one shows he's packed on some muscle

It appears that the Celtics are now Jayson Tatum’s team, given that veteran point guard Kyrie Irving departed for the Nets in the offseason.

Tatum is a former top-five overall pick that has the skill set to take over a game, and the quiet leadership that his teammates can rally around. Boston has a number of skilled role players, and it sure looks like the Celtics are looking to build around Tatum and Gordon Hayward as its stars.

And while Tatum already has a decent post-up game, and can play physical, he could benefit from packing on a bit more muscle. He weighed 207 pounds last season, and given what we recently saw in a workout video, Tatum has definitely added some muscle. Check out this video of him playing one-on-one.

This is what it’s like to play Tatum 1on1….😳

A bigger Tatum could definitely benefit the C’s, as he has plenty of length, just needs a bit more muscle.