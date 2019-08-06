Watch: 49ers rookies battle it out, do hilarious scooter jousting routine

The San Francisco 49ers put on a show for fans at training camp on Tuesday, and it was extremely entertaining to watch.

It’s always fun to watch position battles, especially when guys are competing for roster spots, but a few of the 49ers rookies elected to battle it out on a different platform.

Niners wide receiver Shawn Poindexter and quarterback Wilton Speight elected to ride scooters on the field, headed for one another, and then they embraced physical contact as they neared. It was a form of scooter jousting that we’ve never seen on a football field before, and we were here for it.

The 49ers' rookies had a scooter joust 😆 (via @49ers)pic.twitter.com/b1DN34ncOc — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 6, 2019

Awesome.