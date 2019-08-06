Your Daily Cartoon: How college football analysts handicap the field

The 2019 college football season is set to begin in just a few weeks, as teams have begun practicing in pads.

And, sure enough, the favorites are the same two teams that seem to meet in the national championship game nearly every year.

Alabama and Clemson are a cut above the rest of the field, yet again, and that’s why talk remains about how much better they are than the rest of their competition. It’s even sparked some talk about whether or not they can compete against NFL teams, as this cartoon depicts.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]