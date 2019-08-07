Happy Birthday, Mike Trout!

Today, Angels outfielder Mike Trout celebrates his 28th birthday. Entering tonight’s contest in Cincinnati, the Millville, NJ native owns a .306 (1300/4248) average with 250 doubles, 45 triples, 277 home runs, 736 RBI and 879 runs scored in 1,172 career games.

Here’s a summary of Trout’s accomplishments prior to turning 28:

· Is one of four players with at least 1,300 hits and 750 walks before turning 28, joining Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, and Mickey Mantle.

· One of three A.L. players with 1,300 hits and 190 steals before turning 28, alongside Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker.

· Joins Jimmie Foxx, Mel Ott, Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols as the only players to ever amass 250 doubles and 275 home runs prior to their 28th birthday.

· 277 career home runs rank seventh all-time by a player before turning 28, trailing only Alex Rodriguez (322), Jimmie Foxx (302), Eddie Mathews (299), Ken Griffey Jr. (294) Albert Pujols (282) and Mickey Mantle (280).

· Recorded 779 walks prior to turning 28, which currently ranks fifth in baseball history: Mickey Mantle (892), Eddie Yost (874), Mel Ott (819) and Jimmie Foxx (782).

· Owns a 71.6 career WAR (Baseball Reference), which is the highest all time by a position player by their 28th birthday (Ty Cobb is second at 69.0).

· In six career games on his birthday, is batting .304 (7/23) with a double, four home runs and five RBI…With homers on four birthdays, trails only Todd Helton, Derrek Lee, Mark Reynolds, Alex Rodriguez andAl Simmons as the only players to homer on five different birthdays.

· Tabbed as an All-Star for the eighth consecutive season and was selected as a starter for the seventh straight year (did not start in 2017 due to injury)….Is just the sixth American Leaguer to start at least six All-Star games before turning 28, joining Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Ivan Rodriguez, Rod Carew and Ken Griffey Jr…Is one of six American League players to have hit multiple All-Star Game home runs before turning 28, joining Ted Williams, Fred Lynn Al Kaline, Rocky Colavito and Mickey Mantle.

Additionally, at the time of his 28th birthday, Trout’s resume includes two A.L. MVP Awards (2014 & 2016), an A.L. Rookie of the Year Award (2012), eight All-Star Game nominations (2012-2019), two All-Star Game MVP awards (2014-15) and six Silver Slugger Awards (2012-2016, ‘18).