Jalen Ramsey reveals he used to DM opponents' girlfriends before games

Jaguars mouthy cornerback Jalen Ramsey knows how to get in his opponents’ heads, that we know, but a strategy he used to employ in college really takes trolling to another level.

Ramsey recently came out and revealed that in order to get under his opponents’ skin when he was in college at Florida State, he would not only trash talk them on the field, but would also send direct messages to their girlfriends, which he stated to fellow NFL’ers Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram and slide in his girlfriend’s DMs before the game,” Ramsey said.

It stopped when he was in the NFL, though.

“I’ll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that ’cause now people got wives and stuff. Somebody get shot over talking about somebody’s wives.”

Great strategy.