Kevin Durant finally addresses how Warriors handled his calf injury

A lot of talk went on about how Kevin Durant felt regarding the Warriors’ medical staff’s handling of his calf injury, but none of it came from KD’s mouth.

Until Wednesday, that is.

It was said that Durant was upset with the Warriors for how they diagnosed his injury recovery, which entailed him coming back for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, then suffering a torn Achilles tendon in that very contest. Durant went on to leave the Bay Area, and signed with the Nets in free agency. The rumor mill said the Achilles injury was the reason why.

But that wasn’t the case, and Durant isn’t holding what happened against the Warriors, which he informed Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day. Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. S— happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”

It’s great to finally hear the truth from KD’s mouth, rather than his camp, or those not even directly connected to him.