Look: LeBron James shows off new 'Taco Tuesday' shirts, sparking rumors of clothing line

LeBron James is one of the best players in the world, and yet somehow, his social media game is actually almost as strong as his basketball game.

James has been known to use Instagram to dominate the news cycle, especially during the summer, when compelling news stories are rare.

He’s been continuing to embark on this “Taco Tuesday” campaign over the past year or so, and now that it’s the offseason, the event is really gaining traction. So much so that he even recently created shirts for his family members and private chefs to wear as they dined with him — and he was really excited about it, as you can see below.

Bron got everyone Taco Tuesday shirts with his face on it #TacoTuesday🌮 pic.twitter.com/N1qLnlC3WK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 7, 2019

Don’t be surprised if James eventually unveils a “Taco Tuesday” clothing line. His “LeBronLand” clothing line items will be up for sale some time in the near future as is.