Steph Curry gets put on skates by seven-foot kid at camp (Video)

Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently held his SC30 Select Camp, which takes place in the Bay Area, and it looked like a lot of fun.

So much so that Steph even joined in on some of the action, participating in scrimmages with campers to really up the ante and turn up the competition.

He was on the other end of the highlight reel, though, when one particular seven-foot high schooler showed that even big men can have sick dribbles. Check the kid out as he crossed up Steph then blew by him in the video clip below.

Sick moves, kid, and the dunk to finish it all off.