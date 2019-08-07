The Betting Window for August 9-11

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can afford to have your priorities perfectly straight!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Liz Carmouche +650 over Valentina Shevchenko ($5)

Ilir Latifi +125 over Volkan Oezdemir ($15)

Marina Rodriguez +125 over Tecia Torres ($20)

Vicente Luque -225 over Mike Perry ($30)

Alex Da Silva -270 over Rodrigo Vargas ($30)

I know that when Carmouche defeated Shevchenko, it was nine years ago, and that the Bullet has gotten much better, while Liz pretty much peaked soon after. I get all that. What scares me, and what scares me from laying big money on Valentina, is that Carmouche can ugly up a fight like no one’s business and grind out rounds. No, I don’t think she can do it for twenty-five minutes, and she only faced Shevchenko for six in their last go-round, but it’s like laying huge against someone like Darren Elkins or Nik Lentz. Certainly not the most skilled, but they will muddy your work of art and might earn enough rounds to sneak by. With the line this high, it’s worth a gamble.

Doubting Mike Perry because he’s, well, Mike Perry, much like Colby Covington, has made liars and fools out of many. That being said, Luque is on one of those Robbie Lawler/Rafael dos Anjos runs where he’s struggled early in his career, but seemingly has put it all together late in his career with a pile of losses on his record. Perry’s chin is very good, so I think Luque uses his striking to get Perry vulnerable for a submission.

Last Week: $ +23.72

Year To Date: $ -186.36

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.