Tom Brady admits to eating bacon, pizza as cheat meals

There’s a lot of talk about how Patriots quarterback Tom Brady keeps in shape, following a strict diet and workout plan.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean he doesn’t enjoy a cheat meal like the rest of us from time to time.

Brady eats an anti-inflammatory diet so he can recover and keep his body in peak shape, which is a big reason why the 42-year-old has suffered so few injuries over the years, and also doesn’t get dragged down by his body breaking down, like so many others his age.

He does, however, cheat from time to time — eating both bacon and pizza.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza,” Brady said, via Men’s Health. “You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life.”

He continued:

“What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza,” Brady said. “I don’t eat a slice that tastes like (expletive) and then wonder, ‘Why am I eating (expletive) pizza?’”

Pizza for everyone!