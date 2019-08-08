Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

July update: City Kickboxing stays on top.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 1 City Kickboxing 1.000 6 0 1 0 15 2 2 Fortis MMA 0.714 10 4 0 0 12 3 3 Fight Ready 1.000 2 0 2 0 10 4 4 Elevation Fight Team 0.750 6 2 0 0 8 4 27 Team Alpha 0.643 9 5 0 0 8 4 6 Team Oyama 1.000 4 0 0 0 8 7 98 Factory X 0.667 10 5 0 1 7 7 9 Jackson-Wink 0.563 9 7 2 1 7 9 4 American Kickboxing Academy 0.615 8 5 0 0 6 9 209 American Top Team 0.500 22 22 2 0 6 9 27 Chute Boxe 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 9 6 Roufusport 0.636 7 4 0 0 6 9 10 Tristar 0.636 7 4 0 0 6 14 27 Cerrado MMA 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 14 10 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 27 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Gornik Leczna 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 14 10 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Next Generation 0.750 3 1 0 0 4 14 6 Nova Uniao 0.667 4 2 0 0 4 14 10 Phalanx MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 27 Spartan Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 10 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 14 27 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 29 26 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 4 4 1 0 3 30 27 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Adrenaline MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Alan Belcher MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 NR All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 10 American Top Team Portland 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 BMF Ranch 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Brunson’s MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Budokan Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Capital da Luta 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 NR Champion’s Creed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 NR CSA Holland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Dragon Power 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Elevate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 10 Gile Ribeiro Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Glory MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Imperio Fight 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 Industrials 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Invictus MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 10 Lobo Gym 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Marcelo Ribas Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 10 MMAGOLD 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 New Breed Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Peterson Grapplers 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Redline Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Rio Fighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Ruas Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Scorpion Fighting System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 119 SikJitsu 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 30 27 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Thai Brasil 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 The MMA Clinic 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 10 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Trench Tech 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 30 27 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 95 98 Parana Vale Tudo 0.333 1 2 1 0 1 96 119 Australian Top Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Bandog Fight Club 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 119 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Black Sheep MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 CM System 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Freak-Jitsu 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Futures MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Genesis BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 119 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Korean Zombie MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 119 Marajo Brothers Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Millennia MMA 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 119 Ohana Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 One Kick’s Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Scottish Hit Squad 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Team Markos 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Team Maximo 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 101 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 27 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 96 119 Triple Threat Gym 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 123 119 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 NR Alliance-Square 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 101 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 123 119 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 ATS 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 NR BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 201 Combat Sports Academy 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 123 119 Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Extreme Combat Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Fightzone Stockholm 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Forja V2 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 214 Gracie Technics 0.333 1 2 1 1 -2 123 119 Gracie United 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 House of Champions 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Hung Mun MMA Stuidos 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Impact Jiu Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Lions High Performance Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 123 119 Maximum Training Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Murcielago MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 SBG Ireland 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 123 NR School of Self Awarness 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Stabile Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Strong Style Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 101 Syndicate MMA 0.400 2 3 0 0 -2 123 119 Team 515 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 101 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 123 101 Team Quest 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 123 119 Team Quest Thailand 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Texas Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Troop MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 Vos Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 W4R Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 123 119 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 196 200 Genesis Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 196 98 Hard Knocks 365 0.400 6 9 1 0 -3 198 119 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 201 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 201 Entram Gym 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 Fit NHB 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 201 Five Rounds 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 201 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 MMA Masters 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 MOB Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 Patenaude Martial Arts 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 118 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.571 4 3 0 2 -4 198 119 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 119 RVCA Training Center 0.250 1 3 0 0 -4 198 201 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 198 201 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.333 2 4 0 0 -4 198 201 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 215 217 Alliance MMA 0.364 4 7 0 0 -6 215 210 Allstars Training Center 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 215 210 Evolucao Thai 0.200 1 4 0 0 -6 218 119 TATA Fight Team 0.250 1 3 0 1 -7 218 214 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 218 214 Xtreme Couture 0.417 5 7 0 1 -7 221 210 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8 221 210 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.333 4 8 0 0 -8 223 218 Kings MMA 0.286 2 5 0 1 -9 224 219 MMA Lab 0.286 4 10 0 0 -12

