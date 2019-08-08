Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
July update: City Kickboxing stays on top.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: July Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|6
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2
|2
|Fortis MMA
|0.714
|10
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|3
|Fight Ready
|1.000
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|4
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.750
|6
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|27
|Team Alpha
|0.643
|9
|5
|0
|0
|8
|4
|6
|Team Oyama
|1.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7
|98
|Factory X
|0.667
|10
|5
|0
|1
|7
|7
|9
|Jackson-Wink
|0.563
|9
|7
|2
|1
|7
|9
|4
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.615
|8
|5
|0
|0
|6
|9
|209
|American Top Team
|0.500
|22
|22
|2
|0
|6
|9
|27
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|6
|Roufusport
|0.636
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|9
|10
|Tristar
|0.636
|7
|4
|0
|0
|6
|14
|27
|Cerrado MMA
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|27
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Next Generation
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|14
|6
|Nova Uniao
|0.667
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Phalanx MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|27
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|10
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14
|27
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|26
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.500
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|30
|27
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Alan Belcher MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|NR
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|10
|American Top Team Portland
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Apex MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|BMF Ranch
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|NR
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|NR
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Dragon Power
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|10
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Industrials
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|10
|Lobo Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|10
|MMAGOLD
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|New Stream
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Rio Fighters
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|119
|SikJitsu
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|South Shore Sportfighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|10
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Trench Tech
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|27
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|95
|98
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|96
|119
|Australian Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|119
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|CM System
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Futures MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Genesis BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|119
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|119
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|119
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|101
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|27
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|119
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|123
|119
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|NR
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|101
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|NR
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|201
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|214
|Gracie Technics
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|123
|119
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|House of Champions
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Polar Bear Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|NR
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|101
|Syndicate MMA
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|101
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|101
|Team Quest
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|123
|119
|WWFC Promotion
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|196
|200
|Genesis Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|196
|98
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.400
|6
|9
|1
|0
|-3
|198
|119
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Higher Level MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|118
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|2
|-4
|198
|119
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|119
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|198
|201
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|215
|217
|Alliance MMA
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|215
|210
|Allstars Training Center
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|215
|210
|Evolucao Thai
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|218
|119
|TATA Fight Team
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|1
|-7
|218
|214
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|218
|214
|Xtreme Couture
|0.417
|5
|7
|0
|1
|-7
|221
|210
|Astra Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-8
|221
|210
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.333
|4
|8
|0
|0
|-8
|223
|218
|Kings MMA
|0.286
|2
|5
|0
|1
|-9
|224
|219
|MMA Lab
|0.286
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-12
