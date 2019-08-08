Bill Walton throws out hilariously awful first pitch before Padres-Rockies game (Video)

Bill Walton was once one of the more dominant big men in the NBA during his era, but you’d never really know he was that athletic, judging from watching him throw out the first pitch before an MLB game on Thursday.

Walton was invited to toss out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s Padres-Rockies game, and his effort was there, but the execution was not.

He swung his arm so wide that the ball sailed roughly five feet left of the plate, and it’s actually hard to miss by that much.

It wasn’t as bad as 50 Cent’s awful first pitch attempt, but it was up there.