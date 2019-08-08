Chicago Cubs more comfortable at Wrigley Field than on the road

With 47 games for the Chicago Cubs in the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season, it is clear that the Cubs feel a lot more comfortable playing at Wrigley Field than on the road. At present time their home record is 41 wins and 19 losses, and their road record is 22 wins and 33 losses.

The fact that the Cubs have the second best home record in the National League and the second worst road record in the National League is a little mind boggling. Only the National League West leading Los Angeles Dodgers are better than the Cubs at home as they have a record of 46 wins and 15 losses at Dodger Stadium. Only the Miami Marlins are worse than the Cubs on the road as they have a record of 20 wins and 36 losses away from Marlins Park.

On Thursday, the Cubs were able to record a road victory as they went into Cincinnati and beat their National League Central Division foes 12-5. In the process, the Cubs recorded 19 hits in the seven run victory. Newly acquired Nick Castellanos, who the Cubs acquired at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers, hit two home runs, and was one of three Cubs players with three hits. The others were Kris Bryant and Jonathan Lucroy.

The acquisition of Lucroy was very recent for the Cubs. The native of Eustis, FL was released by the Los Angeles Angels on August 5 and signed with the Cubs on August 7. The Cubs were in need of a catcher after Willson Contreras injured his hamstring this past Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers. As a result, Contreras is out for the next month. Chicago had also traded their backup catcher Martin Maldonado to the Houston Astros at the trade deadline.

Despite their road woes, the Cubs continue to lead the National League Central. They currently have a three and a half game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and a four game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.