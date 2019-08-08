Tennis star Monica Puig 'serves' first pitch at Cubs-Reds game (Video)

One of the most unique and interesting ceremonial first pitches took place before Thursday’s Cubs-Reds game at Great American Ball Park.

Tennis star Monica Puig, who is ranked 43rd in the world and is a reigning Olympic champion, was invited to the ballpark for a big honor.

Puig brought her tennis racket and took the mound, where she did what she does best — serve — except this time, it was her firing a ball to home plate for a strike.

That’ll get the job done, even though it’s not in the manner we’re used to seeing.