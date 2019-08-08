The Best Bitcoin Crypto Mixer: Smartmixer

Bitcoin mixer is the process which will use a third-party service in order to break the connection among the bitcoin sending addresses and receiving addresses. A digital footprint is always there to track the record of bitcoin transaction and this is where bitcoin mixer is important. You need to know that bitcoin transactions are always recorded on the blockchain.

Why bitcoin mixing is important

When it comes to bitcoin transaction, then you know that there are many benefits such as the fees are low, transactions can be confirmed within a short amount of time and you don’t need to trust any person for this. But, whenever something good happens, then you also need to pay a price.

Now, the whole transaction can record into the blockchain. Hence anyone who has the copy of blockchain can get the chance to see the transaction history. Therefore, people can also get the chance to see your transactions. This is where Bitcoin mixer comes to save you and save your transaction.

With the help of bitcoin mixing, you can hide your identity during the time of purchasing anything with the bitcoin. You need to send your coins to a bitcoin service provider, they will take a mixing fee and then they will send you the same amount of other people’s bitcoin into your new address. Basically, the coin mixing process will take your cash and they will give you cash to your new address so that you can keep your transaction and identity secret.

How to choose bitcoin mixer

So, now when you can get an idea about the importance of bitcoin mixer, then you also need to know that there are many service providers available. Therefore, you need to find out someone by considering the following points

First, you need to check about the anonymity and privacy level. Make sure that the platform will give proper respect towards your privacy.

It is always safe to choose a reputed and reliable service provider

Don’t forget to know about the amount of fees.

When there are several addresses you can set in order to receive your bitcoins, then you need to make sure that they will send the coins separately but they will keep your privacy. Along with this, you also need to make sure that the coins will not be sent in one address.

It will be not a good option if your mixer will demand a high or a minimum amount in order to mix your coins.

You need to also look for the advanced output such as delayed output; mixing code etc. the delayed output is important because it will help you to receive the bitcoins not immediately but after a certain time of gap which you will decide.

There are a few numbers of confirmations are required from the platform before they are mixing your coins.

As you know that there are many bitcoin crypto mixer are available but among of them smartmixer.io is the best one on which you can trust. But, before that you need to know about this platform.

About smart mixer

It is already mentioned that your transactions will be recorded into the blockchain. This is why everyone can see your past and future transactions. Now, in order to keep privacy, then you need to use platforms like smartmixer. By using this smartmixer, you can keep your identity hide and you can able to transaction privately.

This program will allow you to mix your coins. With the help of this platform, your cryptocurrencies will be mixed with the hundreds of bitcoins. Therefore, as a result, you completely end up by getting clean untraceable coins.

How smart mixer will work

When you will take help from the smartmixer, then you need to write the address and send the coins. After that, the service provider will mix your coins and then after a certain time of period, you will receive untraceable coins.

Benefits of smart mixer