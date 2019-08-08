Time for Eagles to Titan up!

If you remember the only big radio hit (1970-ish) from Archie Bell and the Drells (from Houston, Texas) called “Tighten Up”, then (A) you are old school, and (B) you get the pun in the title above.

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night (ironically a team originally from Houston, Texas). What ideally you want to see is the state of the Eagles system— is it “tight” in lining up, making substitutions, guys in the right places, guys avoiding “false starts”?

The Titans are as always a team which prides itself in its physicality. They present an excellent test for the Eagles’ system, especially our younger players and vets trying to make the team, in that you must prove you can remain organized whilst enduring getting punched in the mouth.

RG: Brandon Brooks, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata

DEFENSE—EAGLES

DE: Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Shareef Miller, Kasim Edebali

DE: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall

DT: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway, Bruce Hector,

DT: Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan, Treyvon Hester, Kevin Wilkins

MLB: Nigel Bradham, Paul Worrilow, T.J. Edwards

OLB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry, Asantay Brown

OLB: Zach Brown, L.J. Fort, Alex Singleton

CB: Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, Orlando Scandrick, Josh Hawkins, Ajene Harris, Jalen Mills

CB: Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jeremiah McKinnon, Jay Liggins

S: Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo, Johnathan Cyprien, Trae Elston

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre’ Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS—EAGLES

K: Jake Elliott

P: Cameron Johnston

LS: Rick Lovato

KR: Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey

PR: Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson, Boston Scott

H: Cameron Johnston