Time for Eagles to Titan up!

By August 8, 2019

If you remember the only big radio hit (1970-ish) from Archie Bell and the Drells (from Houston, Texas) called “Tighten Up”, then (A) you are old school, and (B) you get the pun in the title above.

The Eagles kick off their preseason schedule with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night (ironically a team originally from Houston, Texas). What ideally you want to see is the state of the Eagles system— is it “tight” in lining up, making substitutions, guys in the right places, guys avoiding “false starts”?

The Titans are as always a team which prides itself in its physicality. They present an excellent test for the Eagles’ system, especially our younger players and vets trying to make the team, in that you must prove you can remain organized whilst enduring getting punched in the mouth.

The nerves and excitement levels are high, but rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is focused on football. “It’s going to be exciting, but it’s just a football game at the end of the day,” Arcega-Whiteside said. “I got to just go out there prepared mentally, physically, and go ball.”

The Titans are coming to the Linc and it’s a 7:30 P.M. EST start time. Beans Watt will be there in the stands. He will give us a full report, I’m sure.

Both teams are working on figuring out personnel combinations. The final score won’t matter as much as how well or how badly personnel combinations fit into the mix.

Traditionally the Titans represent the kind of team which often gives the Eagles problems in adjustments during the game. That’s because the Titans usually balance smash-mouth tactics with finesse on offense. So you’re always struggling with match-ups in personnel.

We’ll probably get to see the first-team players on both sides for at least a series or two. Then it becomes an audition for the open spots on both rosters.

Arthur Smith is the new offensive coordinator for the Titans, but he seems to be leaving the bones of Matt LaFleur’s offense intact. Thus no excuse for the Eagles’ defensive game plan if things become helter-skelter.

We may see Marcus Mariota, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, Delanie Walker, and Tajae Sharpe on the field together for the first time. That’s an impressive group. Davis has been the star of Titans training camp through the first ten practices, making eye-popping catches regularly and generally looking the part of a bonafide WR1. This will be a momentary but good test of our current Eagles secondary coverage.

Remember Dennis “Hagrid” Kelly? He’s going to get the start at left tackle for the Titans. In the past he has been their backup RT, but Taylor Lewan is suspended for 4 games for violating PED policy.

Backup QB snaps will go to Ryan Tannehill and Logan Woodside.

Another interesting angle— former Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien is expected to suit up for the Eagles, just one year after his season-ending ACL tear prompted the Titans to go out and sign Kenny Vaccaro.

If you’re keeping score at home, here are the unofficial depth charts for the game:

OFFENSE—EAGLES

QB: Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Cody Kessler, Clayton Thorson

RB: Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams, Boston Scott, Donnel Pumphrey

WR: Alshon Jeffery, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Shelton Gibson, Carlton Agudosi

WR: DeSean Jackson, Mack Hollins, Charles Johnson, Braxton Miller

WR: Nelson Agholor, Marken Michel, Greg Ward, DeAndre Thompkins

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Joshua Perkins, Will Tye, Alex Ellis

LT: Jason Peters, Andre Dillard, Ryan Bates

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Stefen Wisniewski, Sua Opeta, Anthony Fabiano

C: Jason Kelce, Stefen Wisniewski, Keegan Render

RG: Brandon Brooks, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig

RT: Lane Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Jordan Mailata

DEFENSE—EAGLES

DE: Derek Barnett, Vinny Curry, Shareef Miller, Kasim Edebali

DE: Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Daeshon Hall

DT: Fletcher Cox, Hassan Ridgeway, Bruce Hector,

DT: Malik Jackson, Tim Jernigan, Treyvon Hester, Kevin Wilkins

MLB: Nigel Bradham, Paul Worrilow, T.J. Edwards

OLB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Nathan Gerry, Asantay Brown

OLB: Zach Brown, L.J. Fort, Alex Singleton

CB: Avonte Maddox, Rasul Douglas, Orlando Scandrick, Josh Hawkins, Ajene Harris, Jalen Mills

CB: Ronald Darby, Sidney Jones, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Jeremiah McKinnon, Jay Liggins

S: Rodney McLeod, Andrew Sendejo, Johnathan Cyprien, Trae Elston

S: Malcolm Jenkins, Tre Sullivan, Blake Countess, Deiondre’ Hall

SPECIAL TEAMS—EAGLES

K: Jake Elliott

P: Cameron Johnston

LS: Rick Lovato

KR: Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Donnel Pumphrey

PR: Darren Sproles, DeSean Jackson, Boston Scott

H: Cameron Johnston

 

Offensive Positions—TITANS

POS Starter Second Third+
Quarterback Marcus Mariota Ryan Tannehill

Logan Woodside
Running Back Derrick Henry

Dion Lewis

David Fluellen

Jeremy McNichols

Dalyn Dawkins
Alex Barnes
Wide Receiver Corey Davis Adam Humphries

Taywan Taylor

A.J. Brown

Tajae Sharpe
Cody Hollister
Darius Jennings
Kalif Raymond

Anthony Ratliff-Williams
Jalen Tolliver
Tanner McEvoy
Papi White
Cameron Batson

Tight End Delanie Walker Jonnu Smith

Anthony Firkser

Ryan Hewitt
MyCole Pruitt
Cole Wick
Parker Hesse
Left Tackle Taylor Lewan

Austin Pasztor

David Quessenberry
Left Guard Rodger Saffold Tyler Marz

Jamil Douglas
Center Ben Jones Corey Levin

Hroniss Grasu
Right Guard Kevin Pamphile Nate Davis
Right Tackle Jack Conklin Dennis Kelly

Defensive Positions—TITANS

POS Starter Second Third+
Left Defensive End Brent Urban Frank Herron

Jeffery Simmons

Amani Bledsoe
Nose Tackle DaQuan Jones Austin Johnson

Braxton Hoyett
Right Defensive End Jurrell Casey

Matt Dickerson

Isaiah Mack
Chris Nelson
Left Inside Linebacker Jayon Brown Daren Bates

Nigel Harris
Right Inside Linebacker Rashaan Evans Wesley Woodyard

Riley Bullough
David Long
Strongside Linebacker Harold Landry Kamalei Correa

LaTroy Lewis
Derick Roberson
Weakside Linebacker Cameron Wake Sharif Finch

D’Andre Walker

Jordan Williams
Right Cornerback Malcolm Butler LeShaun Sims

Kenneth Durden
Mike Jordan
Left Cornerback Logan Ryan Adoree’ Jackson

Tye Smith
Joshua Kalu
Strong Safety Kenny Vaccaro Amani Hooker

JoJo Tillery
LaDarius Wiley
Free Safety Kevin Byard Dane Cruikshank

Kareem Orr
D’Andre Payne

Special Teams Positions—TITANS

POS Starter Second Third+
Punter Brett Kern Austin Barnard
Kicker Ryan Succop

Long Snapper Beau Brinkley
Holder Brett Kern
Punt Returner Adam Humphries Adoree’ Jackson

Kalif Raymond

Kick Returner Darius Jennings Adoree’ Jackson

Dion Lewis

