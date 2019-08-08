Watch: Kyler Murray achieves perfection in NFL debut

All eyes were on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during his preseason debut against the Chargers on Thursday night, and he delivered in a big way.

The expectations that come along with being a No. 1 overall pick are extremely high, which is why many predicted Murray would come out slinging it right out of the gate, even though that’s not normally the case.

Although, that’s exactly what he did.

Murray completed all seven passes he attempted, for 49 yards, in the one series he played. And he had his work cut out for him, as the drive started from inside the Cardinals’ five-yard line, following a turnover.

It started with this throw.

Kyler Murray couldn't miss on his first drive 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tkhdqpNDTc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2019

And then there was this.

Kyler Murray made a nice impression early.pic.twitter.com/4kT7Zeu4CY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2019

What a start to Murray’s NFL career.